Ikoyi to experience 5-hour outage Sunday – EKEDC — Nigeria Today

Ikoyi to experience 5-hour outage Sunday – EKEDC

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a five-hour outage in Ikoyi and environs from 10.00am to 3.00pm on Sunday. Mr Godwin Idemudia, the EKEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications, said in a statement on Saturday that the outage would enable the company to carry out maintenance work. According to the general manager, the maintenance […]

The post Ikoyi to experience 5-hour outage Sunday – EKEDC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

