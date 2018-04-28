Ikoyi To Witness Five Hours Power Outage On Sunday – EKEDC — Nigeria Today

Ikoyi To Witness Five Hours Power Outage On Sunday – EKEDC
The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a five-hour outage in Ikoyi and environs from 10.00am to 3.00pm on Sunday. Mr Godwin Idemudia, the EKEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications, said in a statement on Saturday that the outage would enable the company to carry out maintenance work. According to the general manager, the maintenance […]
The post Ikoyi To Witness Five Hours Power Outage On Sunday – EKEDC appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!