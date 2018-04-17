I'll give you the world, rapper tells sex-for-upkeep Ghanaian actress - The Punch — Nigeria Today

I’ll give you the world, rapper tells sex-for-upkeep Ghanaian actress – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
I'll give you the world, rapper tells sex-for-upkeep Ghanaian actress
The Punch
Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, who went viral after her controversial interview with Christine Amanpour, has found a man who claims to be head over heels in love with her. In her CNN interview, Moesha had claimed that Ghanaian women cannot survive …
A CNN interview sparked another Ghana backlash and a debate about women, sex and love
Moesha Not Coming Back To Ghana Soon After CNN Interview Backlash
Ghanaian actress apologises for sex for rent comments
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!