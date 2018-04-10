 “I’ll go nude” if I have to – Beverly Osu on being a Model | WATCH — Nigeria Today
“I’ll go nude” if I have to – Beverly Osu on being a Model | WATCH

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

In this new interview with Hip TV, actress and model Beverly Osu expressed her thoughts on the trend of going nude for photoshoots as a model. She explains that one has to first, be comfortable in their body before they can be a model. She also states that she has no problems with going nude. […]

