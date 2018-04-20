Illegal foreigners to be kicked out in 60 days - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Illegal foreigners to be kicked out in 60 days – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Illegal foreigners to be kicked out in 60 days
The Star, Kenya
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Security Paul Koinange at the Flamingo Beach Hotel, Mombasa, on Friday /CHARLES MGHENYI. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Foreigners working in Kenya …
Foreigners without valid work permits put on notice
Police lied about poll observer's slapping incident, Matiang'i says
Kenya launches operation to flush out illegal foreign workers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!