Ills Of Jungle Justice Highlighted In Glo's Professor Johnbull - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Ills Of Jungle Justice Highlighted In Glo’s Professor Johnbull – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Ills Of Jungle Justice Highlighted In Glo's Professor Johnbull
Independent Newspapers Limited
The ills of jungle justice, its propriety and otherwise as well as reasons for its rampancy are the thematic issues examined in this week's episode of Professor Johnbull, powered by foremost telecommunications company, Globacom. When the society loses …
Professor Johnbull Knocks Jungle Justice
Keke riders in the eye of Professor Johnbull
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!