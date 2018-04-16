I’m contesting again to defeat Fayose – Fayemi — Nigeria Today

I’m contesting again to defeat Fayose – Fayemi
MINISTER of Mines and
Steel Development, Dr.
Kayode Fayemi, said he is
contesting the governorship
again on the platform of the
All Progressives Congress,
APC, promising that wil defeat Governor Ayodele
Fayose in the July 14 election
and put him where he belongs.
Fayemi said the APC will
deploy all constitutional means
to ensure that whoever emerges
in the May 5 primaries will win
the candidate of the Peoples
Democratic Party, PDP.
“They said the June 21
governorship poll was free,
fair and credible, so that of
July 14 will be free, fair and
transparent as well. They will
accuse us of so many things.
They will accuse us of using
federal might, but we will not
care”, Fayemi said.
The minister is the 37th
aspirant to declare interest in
the coveted seat out of which 21
have collected the nomination
and expression of interest
forms at the APC headquarters
in Abuja.
“We will use local, state and
federal power to take over Ekiti
from a rapacious government
being run by a brigand in Ekiti.
“Those of us who travelled
out of Ekiti are being insulted,
assaulted and mocked on a
daily basis asking why Ekiti
people that they thought are
well read, refined and exposed
could make a character like
Ayodele Fayose their governor.
“That is why it is important
for us to reclaim our land and
restore our values. Each time
I move round Ekiti, I see the
pains on the faces of the 25,000
elderly persons who benefited
from our social security scheme,
600 people who were employed
into the peace corps, 10,000
volunteers who took N10,000
per month among others, but
have been cut off from these
safety nets by Fayose.
“Today, I can boldly say that
there is no town I get to out of
the 133 towns and villages in
our dear state where I will not
point to five projects. If I have
not done their road, I would
have built schools or renovated
their hospital, but today,
nothing is happening.
“Even those projects that I did
not complete were abandoned
by Fayose. There is no single
aspirant in the APC who will
not do more fantastic works
than what we are getting in
Ekiti under Fayose.
“Yes, I am holding an
important position in this
government through the grace
of God and by the magnanimity
of our leader, President
Muhammadu Buhari, and
I am satisfied with it if the
politics that I play is for me
and my family alone.
“But there is an unfinished
business in our state. We have
to complete and bring back
those projects we initiated
when we were in the saddle,
but politics to me is not about
title, but service and sacrifice”.
The acting chairman of the
APC said the party will try
its best to be transparent in
the primaries and warned
members against hurling
insults.
“We are in a sensitive time
and we need ourselves. No
one can win the election alone,
so I beg you not to destroy our
party. Let us be united and
know that we have only one
enemy which is Fayose.
“Our minister has been
supportive to the party. We
are proud of him for using his
ministerial position to help
Ekiti and APC members.”
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!