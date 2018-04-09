 I’m guilty as charged, man tells court — Nigeria Today
I’m guilty as charged, man tells court

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

A 25-year-old bricklayer, Ibrahim Lateef, who pleaded guilty to theft of a phone valued at N25,000, is to cool his heels in prison pending sentence, an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled on Monday. Lateef, who resides at 15, Sanusi St., Ipaja, a suburb of Lagos, was arraigned for stealing.

