I'm healed, Mercy Aigbe says, one year after separation - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

I'm healed, Mercy Aigbe says, one year after separation
The Nation Newspaper
I'm healed, Mercy Aigbe says, one year after separation
The Nation Newspaper
A year after her separation from her husband, Nollywood actress and producer, Mercy Aigbe, who is currently on vacation abroad with her kids, is thanking God for not falling into depression. Mercy, who clocked 40 in January 2018, took to her Instagram …
