I’m healed, Mercy Aigbe says, one year after separation — Nigeria Today

I’m healed, Mercy Aigbe says, one year after separation

A year after her separation from her husband, Nollywood actress and producer, Mercy Aigbe, who is currently on vacation abroad with her kids, is thanking God for not falling into depression.

Mercy, who clocked 40 in January 2018, took to her Instagram account on Monday to thank God for healing.

“A year thank you Jehovah for grace, for the spirit of forgiveness, for total healing, for strength and above all for Life! You are worthy to be praised,” she wrote.

Lanre and Mercy had a messy fight in 2017, relating to alleged violence against the actress by her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, which eventually lead to their separation.

Though not much has been heard from him since the separation, it is believed that Mr Gentry is yet to get over the separation. While congratulating newlywed Gabriel Afolayan and wife, who walked down the aisle early April, Gentry wrote: “My brother, congratulations on your wedding. I pray for your marriage and I know God has made your wife the best not the prostitute that will pretend as one! Once again, congratulations!”

