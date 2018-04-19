“I’m Not In A Relationship But I Know Many Girls Think We Are Dating” – Mayorkun — Nigeria Today

“I’m Not In A Relationship But I Know Many Girls Think We Are Dating” – Mayorkun

During an interview with Hiptv The “eleko” crooner “mayorkun” who revealed that he is single says that he hangs out with so many girls and many of them think they are dating.

Watch The Interview Video Below:

The post “I’m Not In A Relationship But I Know Many Girls Think We Are Dating” – Mayorkun appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

