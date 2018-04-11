‘I’m Out Of Here’: Ipswich Manager Mick McCarthy Quits The Club After Post Match Press Conference — Nigeria Today

‘I’m Out Of Here’: Ipswich Manager Mick McCarthy Quits The Club After Post Match Press Conference

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has announced his departure from the club with immediate effect.

Mick McCarthy had confirmed in March that he was looking to leave the Portman Road hotseat when his contract expired at the end of the season.

However, following discussions between McCarthy and Ipswich owner Marcus Evans, the decision was made for the veteran coach to leave the role at the end of Tuesday’s Championship game against Barnsley.

“I spoke with Marcus at the weekend and we agreed that it was in the best interests for me, the players and the club that I move on now,” McCarthy told the Ipswich website following the 1-0 win over the Tykes.

“I said I would see the season out but it’s been a new experience and it’s not one I have been enjoying to be honest. I have continued to do my job to the best of my ability but there is something missing and I’m not comfortable with that.

“I have had a great time here and worked with some great people and to all those who have given me wonderful support over the last five and a half years – and there are many – I want to put on record my personal thanks.

“The players here can look forward to a new challenge with whoever comes in and I want to wish them, the staff and the club the best of fortunes. I’ll also be looking forward to a new challenge elsewhere. I’ve still got a lot of football in me.”

