I’m Still With Broomcity FC, If I Leave I’ll Let You Know- Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today

I’m Still With Broomcity FC, If I Leave I’ll Let You Know- Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has come out to speak against claims that he is no longer an APC member and has left. The outspoken Senator was said to have defected to Social Democratic Party (SDP) He responded on his Facebook page saying; “I’m still in the Broomcity FC as a left winger and not a defender. The rumour […]

The post I’m Still With Broomcity FC, If I Leave I’ll Let You Know- Shehu Sani appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

