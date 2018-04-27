 Imam Imam: Tributes Pour In As Tambuwal’s Spokesman Passes On — Nigeria Today
Imam Imam: Tributes Pour In As Tambuwal’s Spokesman Passes On

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Tributes have begun to flood in for the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto on Media and Publicity, Malam Imam Imam who is said to have passed on.

Imam died around 3.am at the Nziamye Turkish Hospital Abuja after a brief illness today, April 27, 2018.

The younger brother, Abubakar Imam and his friend Muhammad Isa, confirmed that the deceased, 41, would be buried at the Al-Nur Mosque, Wuse 2, Abuja today after Jummat prayers.

Imam, who studied mass communication at Kaduna Polytechnic, began his journalism career at Millennium Weekly newspaper in 2000 before joining ThisDay where he rose to the position of group political editor.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto state government has paid tribute in a statement released on the death of the governor’s spokesman.

More tributes are pouring in for him.

The post Imam Imam: Tributes Pour In As Tambuwal’s Spokesman Passes On appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

