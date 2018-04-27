Imam Imam: Tributes Pour In As Tambuwal’s Spokesman Passes On — Nigeria Today

Imam Imam: Tributes Pour In As Tambuwal’s Spokesman Passes On

Tributes have begun to flood in for the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto on Media and Publicity, Malam Imam Imam who is said to have passed on.

Imam died around 3.am at the Nziamye Turkish Hospital Abuja after a brief illness today, April 27, 2018.

The younger brother, Abubakar Imam and his friend Muhammad Isa, confirmed that the deceased, 41, would be buried at the Al-Nur Mosque, Wuse 2, Abuja today after Jummat prayers.

Imam, who studied mass communication at Kaduna Polytechnic, began his journalism career at Millennium Weekly newspaper in 2000 before joining ThisDay where he rose to the position of group political editor.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto state government has paid tribute in a statement released on the death of the governor’s spokesman.

Innallillahi wainah illahi rajuun. We regret to announce the death of Mallam Imam Imam who until his death was the Special Adviser Media to H.E @AWTambuwal. He died in the early hours of Friday at Nziamye Turkish Hospital in Abuja, after a brief illness. pic.twitter.com/MElq6KuiIN — Sokoto Government House (@SokotoGovtHouse) April 27, 2018

More tributes are pouring in for him.

Very very in shock! Oh Allah, Imam Imam is gone, this life is ‘absolutely’ nothing. Ya Allah forgive all his shortcomings, comfort and take care his family and grant him the highest rank of Jannah. Allah ya jikan Imam. He was so amazing, very good person and a friend to all. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 27, 2018

Imam, for all you were and all you did, thank you. Allah (SWT) has chosen to end this chapter this way but I will never forget how amazing you were to me. You were always there like a brother to me and may Allah’s mercy be upon your soul, and His protection upon your family. pic.twitter.com/H6PmJYtX6b — Rinsola Abiola (@Bint_Moshood) April 27, 2018

Imam was such an amazing person. May Allah SWT have mercy on his soul and grant him Jannah. Amin! This is so sad… — Maryam Abubakar (@mareeyama) April 27, 2018

IMAM IMAM;A goodman is gone.This is all about Life.May Allah grant him Aljanna Firdausi.Amin. pic.twitter.com/21MCSnCHfi — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 27, 2018

Imam Imam was like a blood brother to me. We spoke at length on Friday last week. I never knew it was a goodbye. #RIPImamImam pic.twitter.com/hF7txMKl9s — simon kolawole (@simonkolawole) April 27, 2018

The post Imam Imam: Tributes Pour In As Tambuwal’s Spokesman Passes On appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

