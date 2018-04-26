Immigration generates N35.72 billion from passports in 2017 – NBS — Nigeria Today

Immigration generates N35.72 billion from passports in 2017 – NBS
National Bureau of Statistics NBS says the Nigeria
Immigration Service NIS generated more than N35.72
billion from passports applications in 2017. The NBS said
this in a statistics on Immigration for 2017 posted on its
website. According to the report, the figure is less than the
N36.17 billion generated from passports application as
local revenue in 2016. The report, however, reflected that
a total of 720,958 passports applications were received in
2017 as against 3,684,288 received in 2016.
It noted that the figures represented about 80.43 per cent
negative growth. The report said that 127,882 of the 2017
figure were for minors, while 544,473 were for adults and
the remaining 48,603 were for senior citizens.
It further said that a total of 152,163 passports were issued
at the foreign missions in 2017 as against 172,824 issued
in 2016, while the number of visa issuance at the foreign
missions was 115,150. The report stated that the figures
represented 11.95 per cent negative growth. Meanwhile,
the report said the number of lost and stolen passports reissued
in 2017 was put at 13,450.
