Imo big politicians has never supported me –Okorocha — Nigeria Today

Imo big politicians has never supported me –Okorocha

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has said that big names in the state has never supported his political aspirations, asserting that he won the 2011 and 2015 governorship elections without their assistance.

He also said that he contested and won the governorship in 2011 and 2015 not on the basis of zoning or support of godfathers but on the premise of what people of the state believed he could do with the position.

Okorocha insisted that he has no regrets for endorsing his Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu, as his successor.

Okorocha spoke at the weekend when leaders of Ideato South Local Government Area paid him a courtesy call at the Government House Owerri to assure him of their support in the 2019 general election.

Okorocha said: “In 2011, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Arthur Nzeribe, Dr. Mrs. Kema Chikwe, Chief Hope Uzodinma, Chief Achike Udenwa, Emeka Ihedioha, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume were either in PDP or ACN. None of them was in APGA, but I confronted them and God gave us victory over them and we defeated an incumbent.

The post Imo big politicians has never supported me –Okorocha appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

