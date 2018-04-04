Imo CP Detains 3 Policemen For Demanding N10,000 Bribe From Journalists — Nigeria Today

Imo CP Detains 3 Policemen For Demanding N10,000 Bribe From Journalists

The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Chris Ezike, has detained three policemen attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the command for allegedly collecting a N10,000 bribe from some journalists after threatening to frame them on Sunday.

Speaking with The Punch on Tuesday, The CP said he had given the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department seven days to conclude investigation into the matter.

Ezike said the policemen would face an orderly room trial if found culpable of the allegations.

He said, “The three policemen are in detention now. I have directed the DC SCIID to investigate the matter. “I have equally directed him to reach out to the complainants, because as we speak, nobody has reported the incident apart from what we saw in the media. “The Inspector General of Police is passionate about discipline and excellence. The allegation is corruption with impunity.”

It is understood that some policemen had arrested some journalists on Sunday in Owerri, namely Juachi Ochu, (www.profjay.com), Matthew Okache (www.voplink.com), Williams George (www.touristtv.com) and Trinity Jesam (detailing cross river) and demanded that they should part with the sum of N10,000 before getting their freedom.

The victims were members of the Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria, OMPAN who attended the association’s convention in Owerri between March 30 and 31.

