Imo CP orders investigation into death of three brothers — Nigeria Today

Imo CP orders investigation into death of three brothers
The Police Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Chris Ezike, has ordered a thorough investigation into the death of three brothers aged five, three and two who died in Okwelle Onuimo Local Government Area on Friday. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the incident. Enwerem said the brothers: Saviour, Salvation […]
The post Imo CP orders investigation into death of three brothers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!