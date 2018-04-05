 Impact of North Korean performances felt by South Korean musicians following their return home - The Hankyoreh — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Impact of North Korean performances felt by South Korean musicians following their return home – The Hankyoreh

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Impact of North Korean performances felt by South Korean musicians following their return home
The Hankyoreh
South Korean musicians pose for a commemorative photo after arriving at Incheon Airport following their return from performing in North Korea on Apr. 4. (Photo Pool). A joint performance by North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra and a group of South Korean

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.