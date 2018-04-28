Impeachment Threat: Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Impeachment Threat: Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Impeachment Threat: Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara
Daily Trust
Days after lawmakers threatened to impeach him, President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday met face-to-face with Senate President Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara. The trio met at the wedding reception of the daughter of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!