Impersonation: Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah raises alarm - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Impersonation: Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah raises alarm
Vanguard
Impersonation: Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah raises alarm
Vanguard
Veteran Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah has raised alarm over an impostor who has been misleading unsuspecting members of the public. Ramsey Nouah. Nouah, who is considered to be one of the most sought after actors in Nigeria, revealed that the attack …
Ramsey Nouah impersonated for Months
Someone has been impersonating me for months- Ramsey Nouah cries out
