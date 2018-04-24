Implications For Buhari’s 2019 Ambition (2) — Nigeria Today

Implications For Buhari’s 2019 Ambition (2)

The age-long political supporters and admirers of President Muhammadu Buhari in the South-East who are men of great influence and affluence in their own right have their work cut out for them in being able to adequately convince their brothers from the South-East to calculate their political arithmetic very well this time around. They need […]

The post Implications For Buhari’s 2019 Ambition (2) appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

