 Implications For Buhari’s 2019 Ambition (2) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Implications For Buhari’s 2019 Ambition (2)

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

The age-long political supporters and admirers of President Muhammadu Buhari in the South-East who are men of great influence and affluence in their own right have their work cut out for them in being able to adequately convince their brothers from the South-East to calculate their political arithmetic very well this time around. They need […]

The post Implications For Buhari’s 2019 Ambition (2) appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.