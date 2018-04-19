 IMT: Enugu Govt approves N810 million for infrastructure upgrade — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

IMT: Enugu Govt approves N810 million for infrastructure upgrade

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

In continuation of its efforts towards the repositioning and revamping of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration on Thursday approved the sum of N810 million for further upgrade of infrastructure in the school. This followed a final deliberation on the presentation earlier made by the Governing Council of […]

IMT: Enugu Govt approves N810 million for infrastructure upgrade

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.