In Ekiti: Two policemen reportedly killed in fresh bank robbery (GRAPHIC PHOTO) — Nigeria Today

 In Ekiti: Two policemen reportedly killed in fresh bank robbery (GRAPHIC PHOTO)
In Ekiti: Two policemen reportedly killed in fresh bank robbery (GRAPHIC PHOTO)

Posted on Apr 19, 2018

Two policemen killed in Ekiti bank robbery

It was learnt that the armed gang raided a First Bank branch in Ifaki Ekiti on Thursday evening.

Two policemen have reportedly been killed by armed robbers who attacked a bank in Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the armed gang raided a First Bank branch in Ifaki Ekiti on Thursday, April 19.

 

 

Details are still scanty but reported said there may be more casualties in the incident.

This is coming 14 days after at least 30 armed robbers attacked six commercial banks in Offa, Kwara state, killing at least 17 people.

The affected financial institutions are; Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank.

The assailant also opened fire on the Owode Police station in the town leaving scores of officer dead.

The police have since arrested 19 suspects in connection with the Offa robbery.

