In One Wild Weekend, Nike, Skepta, and Naomi Campbell Converged to Celebrate Lagos, the Coolest City on Earth - Vogue.com — Nigeria Today

In One Wild Weekend, Nike, Skepta, and Naomi Campbell Converged to Celebrate Lagos, the Coolest City on Earth – Vogue.com
|
Vogue.com
|
In One Wild Weekend, Nike, Skepta, and Naomi Campbell Converged to Celebrate Lagos, the Coolest City on Earth
Vogue.com
A cultural convergence of glittering proportions took place this past weekend in Lagos, Nigeria, a city that is—to put it lightly—having a moment. Naomi Campbell and Imaan Hammam were in town to walk runways at Arise Fashion Week (a finely curated …
Naomi Campbell is out of Lagos ! Here are 5 Major Highlights from her Trip
Naomi Campbell Reacts To Skepta's Traditional Title
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!