In Picture: Dangote Group Executive Delegation In Hannover, Germany — Nigeria Today

In Picture: Dangote Group Executive Delegation In Hannover, Germany
On Monday 23 April 2018, Dangote Industries Limited Executive Delegation led, by GP/CE, Aliko Dangote visited Siemens Africa Booth at the ongoing Hannover Technology Fair in Germany. It is a leading global trade fair for Industrial Technology, providing insights into the wave of Industrial revolution and how it is reshaping industries of the future. Key discussions at the event centered on how Africa can ride the ongoing wave of technology enabled disruption to accelerate industrialization and deliver sustainable socio-economic development across the continent and indeed the world.
