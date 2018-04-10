In picture: Gov. Ganduje and the Head Pan — Nigeria Today

In picture: Gov. Ganduje and the Head Pan

Governor Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano carrying cement and sand in a head pan during an inspection of ongoing project in the state …2019 will be interesting. It was Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State that, in nrecent years, popularised “road side humility” into politics, in order to present the image of being at one with the hoi polloi, especially when elections are getting close.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

