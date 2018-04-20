 In Rivers gunmen kill pregnant woman, rip her open, escape with unborn baby - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
In Rivers gunmen kill pregnant woman, rip her open, escape with unborn baby – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 20, 2018


In Rivers gunmen kill pregnant woman, rip her open, escape with unborn baby
By Davies Iheamnachor PORT HARCOURT—A pregnant teenager's womb was ripped opened by unidentified people, who took the unborn baby away and also killed three others on Wednesday. gunmen. The killings have reportedly created panic and fear in Rumuoro
