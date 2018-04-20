In Rivers gunmen kill pregnant woman, rip her open, escape with unborn baby - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

In Rivers gunmen kill pregnant woman, rip her open, escape with unborn baby – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
In Rivers gunmen kill pregnant woman, rip her open, escape with unborn baby
Vanguard
By Davies Iheamnachor PORT HARCOURT—A pregnant teenager's womb was ripped opened by unidentified people, who took the unborn baby away and also killed three others on Wednesday. gunmen. The killings have reportedly created panic and fear in Rumuoro …
Pregnant teenager, pastor, others killed in Rivers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!