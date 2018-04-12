In Russia, a 'Special Highway' Helps the Privileged Avoid Traffic - New York Times — Nigeria Today

In Russia, a ‘Special Highway’ Helps the Privileged Avoid Traffic – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
In Russia, a 'Special Highway' Helps the Privileged Avoid Traffic
New York Times
MOSCOW — It's known as the “special highway” — a wide, flat road, with a lane down the middle, that links the Kremlin with President Vladimir V. Putin's residence in the pine woods, 14 miles outside of Moscow. Reserved by law for emergencies, the …
In Russia, a 'special highway' helps the priviliged avoid traffic
Trump's latest Russia comments make no sense
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!