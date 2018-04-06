In strike against Putin, US imposes sanctions on businessmen close to Kremlin - Reuters — Nigeria Today

In strike against Putin, US imposes sanctions on businessmen close to Kremlin – Reuters
In strike against Putin, US imposes sanctions on businessmen close to Kremlin
Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States imposed major sanctions on Friday against 24 Russians, striking at allies of President Vladimir Putin in one of Washington's most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for what it called a range of “malign activity …
