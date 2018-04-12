Increased public funding, regulation cost & improving efficiency spur Universal Health Coverage: Dr Usha Manjunath - pharmabiz.com — Nigeria Today

Increased public funding, regulation cost & improving efficiency spur Universal Health Coverage: Dr Usha Manjunath – pharmabiz.com
|
News Ghana
|
Increased public funding, regulation cost & improving efficiency spur Universal Health Coverage: Dr Usha Manjunath
pharmabiz.com
India is making progressive steps towards achieving Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) by 2022. However, the need of the hour is increased public funding, regulation cost and improving efficiency in service, stated Dr Usha Manjunath, Director …
Deaths, as mothers ditch antenatal care
Is universal health coverage every Nigerian's right?
Achieving Comprehensive Health Coverage
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!