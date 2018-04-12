 Increased public funding, regulation cost & improving efficiency spur Universal Health Coverage: Dr Usha Manjunath - pharmabiz.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Increased public funding, regulation cost & improving efficiency spur Universal Health Coverage: Dr Usha Manjunath – pharmabiz.com

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News Ghana

Increased public funding, regulation cost & improving efficiency spur Universal Health Coverage: Dr Usha Manjunath
pharmabiz.com
India is making progressive steps towards achieving Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) by 2022. However, the need of the hour is increased public funding, regulation cost and improving efficiency in service, stated Dr Usha Manjunath, Director
Deaths, as mothers ditch antenatal careNew Telegraph Newspaper
Is universal health coverage every Nigerian's right?NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Achieving Comprehensive Health CoverageLeadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)
Xinhua –News Ghana –Myjoyonline.com
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.