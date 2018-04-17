Incredible! Paralysed Mom Wins Marathon Walk — Nigeria Today

Incredible! Paralysed Mom Wins Marathon Walk
The former equestrian eventer, paralysed from the waist down after a freak riding accident, smashed her previous record by more than half, shaving off a staggering nine days. And as she completed the 26.2-mile course in her specially designed robotic ReWalk Suit, she told the Daily Express: “It feels incredible. My word, I’m so emotional! […]
The post Incredible! Paralysed Mom Wins Marathon Walk appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!