India approves death penalty for rape of girls under 12 - Reuters — Nigeria Today

India approves death penalty for rape of girls under 12 – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
India approves death penalty for rape of girls under 12
Reuters
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India's cabinet on Saturday approved the death penalty for rapists of girls below the age of 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an emergency meeting in response to nationwide outrage in the wake of a series of cases. The …
India institutes death penalty for child rape in wake of 8-year-old's brutal death
India seeks death penalty for child rapists
Why India's rape crisis is getting worse under Narendra Modi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!