 Large Number of Job Ads in India Explicitly Prefer Men: World Bank Study - The Wire — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Large Number of Job Ads in India Explicitly Prefer Men: World Bank Study – The Wire

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Wire

Large Number of Job Ads in India Explicitly Prefer Men: World Bank Study
The Wire
While women were also preferred for certain jobs, the authors found that these were "low-quality, low-status jobs, typically low-paid informal jobs". Large Number of Job Ads in India Explicitly Prefer Men: World Bank Study. Commuters stand at an open
WORLDVIEW: SA needs jobs not social grants, says World BankBizNews
SA most unequal country in world: Poverty shows Apartheid's enduring legacyTimes LIVE
“Inequality has increased in South Africa since apartheid” – World BankThe South African
Belarus News (BelTA) –International Business Times, India Edition –Financial Watch Newspaper (press release) (blog)
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.