Indian athletes barred from Commonwealth Games for breaching no-needle policy - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Indian athletes barred from Commonwealth Games for breaching no-needle policy
Indian athletes Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are being sent home from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after a needle was found in a cup in their bedroom at the athletes' village. Triple jumper Babu, race walker Thodi and three Indian team …
Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 9 live coverage: Indian athletes send home after needles found
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 9 Medals Tally, Gold Coast – live updates
2 Indian athletes barred for breaching “no needles” policy
