 Indian central bank looks to block Bitcoin, while creating its own cryptocurrency — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Indian central bank looks to block Bitcoin, while creating its own cryptocurrency

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Technology | 0 comments

In a move that critics claim could drive cryptocurrency trading underground, the Indian central banking authority has announced a ban on offering banking services to anyone involved in trading Bitcoin or its altcoins.

The post Indian central bank looks to block Bitcoin, while creating its own cryptocurrency appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.