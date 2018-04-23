 Indian High Court to Hear Case Against Central Bank Crypto Ban — Nigeria Today
Indian High Court to Hear Case Against Central Bank Crypto Ban

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The High Court of Delhi has recognized a petition over the Reserve Bank of India’s ban on banks engaging with cryptocurrency services.

