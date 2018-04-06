 Indian man keeps mother's body in deep freezer for 3 years - News Agency of Nigeria (press release) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Indian man keeps mother’s body in deep freezer for 3 years – News Agency of Nigeria (press release)

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


News Agency of Nigeria (press release)

Indian man keeps mother's body in deep freezer for 3 years
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
In a shocking case from Kolkata, a 43-year-old man was arrested for reportedly keeping the corpse of his dead mother in a deep freezer for almost three years to collect her pension every month using her thumb impression. The incident came to light

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.