 Indian man preserves Mother’s Corpse in Refrigerator & was allegedly Withdrawing her Pension for 3 Years  — Nigeria Today
Indian man preserves Mother’s Corpse in Refrigerator & was allegedly Withdrawing her Pension for 3 Years 

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A 43-year old man Subhabrato Majumdar has been arrested in Kolkata, India after it was discovered that he allegedly kept his mother’s corpse in a deep freezer for three years so that he can continue collecting her pension, using her thumb impression. According to Times of India, Kolkata police found the woman, Bina Majumdar, was a government […]

