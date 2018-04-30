Indiana Jones would hate jacket that mimics feeling of snakes slithering on you — Nigeria Today

Indiana Jones would hate jacket that mimics feeling of snakes slithering on you
By inflating and deflating various air-filled pockets, this smart haptic jacket designed by Disney Research, MIT and Carnegie Mellon can simulate a wide range of sensations, including that of slime dripping down a person’s back.
