India's eco warriors who sent Bollywood's Khan to jail - Citizen — Nigeria Today

India’s eco warriors who sent Bollywood’s Khan to jail – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
India's eco warriors who sent Bollywood's Khan to jail
Citizen
In the movies Salman Khan always wins. But offscreen, the Bollywood tough guy hero may have met his match in a 530-year-old Hindu sect that puts animals above humans — especially superstars. The determination of the Bishnoi community forced Khan to …
Fans dance as India court grants bail to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan
Bollywood's Salman Khan thanks fans after jail release
India's eco warriors who sent Salman Khan to jail
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!