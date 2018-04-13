 Indio-trained Francisco Vargas may be ready for another world title shot - The Desert Sun — Nigeria Today
Indio-trained Francisco Vargas may be ready for another world title shot – The Desert Sun

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Sports


Indio-trained Francisco Vargas may be ready for another world title shot
Fifteen months after losing his championship belt here in Indio, Mexico City boxer Francisco Vargas may be ready for another world title shot. Vargas welcomed Pennsylvania native Rod Salka to the California desert Thursday with a dominating ESPN2
