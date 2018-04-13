Indio-trained Francisco Vargas may be ready for another world title shot - The Desert Sun — Nigeria Today

Indio-trained Francisco Vargas may be ready for another world title shot – The Desert Sun
|
The Desert Sun
|
Indio-trained Francisco Vargas may be ready for another world title shot
The Desert Sun
Fifteen months after losing his championship belt here in Indio, Mexico City boxer Francisco Vargas may be ready for another world title shot. Vargas welcomed Pennsylvania native Rod Salka to the California desert Thursday with a dominating ESPN2 …
Vargas Stops Salka In Indio
Francisco Vargas dominates Rod Salka with a sixth-round TKO
Vargas batters and stops Salka in six
