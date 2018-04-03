 INEC begins second quarter CVR — Nigeria Today
INEC begins second quarter CVR

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday commenced the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) for the second quarter of 2018 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise commenced at the Karu centre at about 11 a.m.

