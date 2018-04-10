INEC boss raises alarm over rigging via technology — Nigeria Today

INEC boss raises alarm over rigging via technology

As the 2019 general elections draw closer, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has expressed fears over the increasing incidence of election meddling through the use of technology in many countries. Yakubu, therefore, said there was the need for African countries to tackle it in order to protect democracy. The […]

The post INEC boss raises alarm over rigging via technology appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

