INEC declares Melaye’s recall invalid and ineffective — Nigeria Today

INEC declares Melaye’s recall invalid and ineffective

Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye’s recall may have suffered an unprecedented set back as the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared the recall process ineffective as only 5.34% signatures was verified.

INEC which released the recall results in the early hours of Sunday in Lokoja said the verification exercise did not meet the constitutional requirements for a recall.

According to the Resident Electoral Commissioner Professor Ukertor Gabriel, the total number of registered voters in Kogi West was 351, 140, a total number of petitioners’ signatures collated for recall was 189, 870, while only 20,868 signatory were present for accreditation.

He, however, said only 18,743 number of signatures were verified for the recall.

