INEC Didn’t Spend N1 Billion On Dino’s Recall – Official — Nigeria Today

INEC Didn’t Spend N1 Billion On Dino’s Recall – Official

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied reports in some section of the media that the Commission spent N1billion naira to prosecute the recall process of Senator Dino Malaye. A source within the Commission who claimed anonymity said that INEC spent far less than N100 million and even so, the bulk of it was […]

The post INEC Didn’t Spend N1 Billion On Dino’s Recall – Official appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

