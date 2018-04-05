 INEC Issues Notice Of 2018 Ekiti Gubernatorial Election — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

INEC Issues Notice Of 2018 Ekiti Gubernatorial Election

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission has issued a notice of election for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Abdul-Ganiyu Raji, at a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday said this was in accordance with Section 30 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended. […]

The post INEC Issues Notice Of 2018 Ekiti Gubernatorial Election appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.