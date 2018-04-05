INEC Issues Notice Of 2018 Ekiti Gubernatorial Election — Nigeria Today

INEC Issues Notice Of 2018 Ekiti Gubernatorial Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has issued a notice of election for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Abdul-Ganiyu Raji, at a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday said this was in accordance with Section 30 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended. […]

The post INEC Issues Notice Of 2018 Ekiti Gubernatorial Election appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

