INEC reaffirms Abdulsalam as Labour Party Chairman — Nigeria Today

INEC reaffirms Abdulsalam as Labour Party Chairman
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has reaffirmed Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam as the authentic National Chairman of the Labour Party. This reaffirmation, coming from the apex electoral body, puts an end to the leadership crisis rocking the party.. INEC’s position on the issue was contained in a letter marked, INEC/LEG/PP/14/T/7, which was sighted by DAILY […]
INEC reaffirms Abdulsalam as Labour Party Chairman
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!