 INEC reaffirms Abdulsalam as Labour Party Chairman — Nigeria Today
INEC reaffirms Abdulsalam as Labour Party Chairman

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has reaffirmed Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam as the authentic National Chairman of the Labour Party. This reaffirmation, coming from the apex electoral body, puts an end to the leadership crisis rocking the party.. INEC’s position on the issue was contained in a letter marked, INEC/LEG/PP/14/T/7, which was sighted by DAILY […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

