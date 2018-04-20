INEC To Redistribute 1.4m Unclaimed PVCs In Lagos — Nigeria Today

INEC To Redistribute 1.4m Unclaimed PVCs In Lagos
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Friday said that it was making plans to redistribute the unclaimed 1.4 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state. Mr Sam Olumekun, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. […]
