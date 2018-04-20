 INEC To Redistribute 1.4m Unclaimed PVCs In Lagos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

INEC To Redistribute 1.4m Unclaimed PVCs In Lagos

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Friday said that it was making plans to redistribute the unclaimed 1.4 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state. Mr Sam Olumekun, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. […]

The post INEC To Redistribute 1.4m Unclaimed PVCs In Lagos appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.