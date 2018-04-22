INEC: We did not create additional 30,000 polling units, we only received requests to create them — Nigeria Today

INEC: We did not create additional 30,000 polling units, we only received requests to create them

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has debunked claims that it is set to create additional 30,000 polling units across the country saying the information was false.

Chief Press Secretary to INEC, Rotimi Oyekanmi while urging Nigerians to disregard the rumour said although there were new settlements not served and inadequately served by the existing polling units, the commission only received 3,789 requests across the nation for the creation of more units.

“The insinuation that the commission intends to create 30,000 new polling units to compromise the 2019 General Elections is false, misleading, unfounded and should be disregarded.”

Already he said, the commission is aware of some areas across the country with natural barriers that hinder access to existing polling units; as well as areas that were distant from existing polling units. This he said was being addressed by the commission as it had directed Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, to carry out an assessment of such areas.

“The RECs are also to assess and provide information on areas affected by communal and other conflicts that make voting in existing polling units unsafe for voters.

“It is these reports and the information they contain that will be collated and carefully examined by the commission in order to determine what changes may be necessary in the current polling units` profile of the country,” he stated.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

